Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter Nawal marries in Grand Pakistani Cricket Extravaganza

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani cricket icon Mushtaq Ahmed recently celebrated grand family occasion, his younger daughter Nawal’s wedding reception.

Nawal stole show in stunning ice-blue and silver lehenga, paired with a dazzling dupatta, while her husband, Bsirum Khan, looked dashing in a two-piece suit. The reception was attended by cricket legends including Misbah-ul-Haq, Moin Khan, and Inzamam-ul-Haq, making the event a perfect blend of family celebration and cricketing glamour.

The lavish event was nothing short of a spectacle, drawing some of the biggest names from Pakistan’s cricketing world.

The celebration was filled with joy, laughter, and unforgettable memories, marking yet another proud moment for Mushtaq Ahmed, both on and off the field.