Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter Nawal ties the knot in grand wedding ceremony

The daughter of former national cricket team star leg-spinner Mushtaq Ahmed, Nawal, recently celebrated a grand and elegant wedding ceremony, attended by cricketers and individuals from various walks of life.

The bride, Nawal, wore an exquisite ice-blue and silver lehenga, complemented by a beautiful dupatta that further enhanced her attire, while the groom was seen wearing a two-piece suit.

The wedding was attended by former and current members of the national cricket team, along with close friends of Mushtaq Ahmed, including Misbah-ul-Haq, Moin Khan, Inzamam-ul-Haq, and other well-known personalities.

Guests extended their best wishes to the couple and warmly congratulated Mushtaq Ahmed on the joyous occasion. Last year, he had also celebrated the wedding of his elder daughter, Habiba.

It is worth noting that Mushtaq Ahmed is not only renowned for his outstanding cricketing career but has also served as a coach with the Pakistan Cricket Board and currently appears on television as a cricket analyst.