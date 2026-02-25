Krishna Shroff opens up about relationship with Afghan MMA fighter

Indian actor ’s daughter has made an important revelation about her personal life, sharing that she is in a live-in relationship with an Afghan mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter.

The 33-year-old Krishna is currently participating in the reality show The 50, where she spoke openly about her private life during a recent episode.

During the show, Krishna Shroff said that while the program’s tasks are quite challenging, her personal life is no less interesting. She shared that she has a deep interest in fitness, which led to her relationship with an MMA fighter from the same field.

According to Indian media reports, Krishna did not mention the fighter’s name; however, sources claim he is Afghan fighter . Krishna revealed that they first met at an event in Mumbai, after which they began communicating on Instagram and continued talking through video calls for nearly eight months.

She further shared that they later met in Goa, where they spent two weeks together, strengthening their relationship. They also spent some time together in Delhi before eventually deciding to live together in Mumbai.

According to Krishna Shroff, true love means caring for each other’s happiness and peace of mind. She also mentioned that language was initially a challenge in their relationship, as her partner speaks Persian while she speaks English, and neither of them is very fluent in Hindi. However, mutual understanding and communication helped bridge the gap between them.