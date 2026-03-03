Is Pakistan really shutting its airspace amid Middle East crisis?

ISLAMABAD – As tensions from Middle East crisis continued to ripple across the region, speculation quickly emerged about whether neighboring airspaces might be affected, including rumors of a possible closure of Pakistan air space.

As the buzz swirled and people questioned whether regional instability could disrupt commercial flights. However, authorities from the Pakistan Airports Authority moved to clarify the situation, emphasizing that no such restrictions exist and that air traffic continues as normal.

Contrary to circulating reports, the skies above Pakistan remain fully open. Pakistan Airports Authority categorically said that there are no restrictions on commercial flights, arrivals, departures, or overflights.

A recent NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) states that certain Air Traffic Service routes within the flight information regions of Karachi and Lahore will be unavailable due to operational requirements from 3 March to 31 March 2026, between 9:00 AM and 3:00 PM local time.

Officials stressed that the skies remain open and operational, only selected routes are affected, which may lead to rerouting and potential flight delays. The clarification comes after speculation of a broader closure circulated online, prompting aviation authorities to reiterate that commercial operations continue with limited adjustments.

Pakistan’s airspace is not shutting down, but some routes will be temporarily restricted during specified hours, impacting certain flight schedules.

This directly refutes an earlier claim that suggested a partial closure of airspace until the end of March, a statement that has since been corrected as inaccurate.

Airlines continue operating as normal, and passengers should expect no disruption to flight schedules. The misinformation has been addressed, and official sources confirm that Pakistan’s airspace remains accessible for all commercial operations.