Imran Khan meets wife Bushra Bibi at Adiala Jail

RAWALPINDI – The founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former Prime Minister Imran Khan met his wife, Bushra Bibi, at Adiala Jail.

Bushra Bibi was allowed to meet Imran Khan.

According to the sources, the meeting took place in the jail’s conference room, where the couple spent around 40 minutes together. During the visit, Bushra Bibi inquired about the condition of Imran Khan’s affected eye.

According to the reports, the meeting was conducted in accordance with the jail manual.

Earlier, doctors examined the eyes of the PTI founder Imran Khan and after completing the check-up, the medical team returned.

According reports, a joint team of doctors from PIMS and Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital visited Adiala Jail.

The team included retina specialist Dr Nadeem Qureshi and ophthalmologists Dr Arif and Dr Osal from Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital.