Latest

Pakistan

Doctors examine Imran Khan’s eyes at Adiala Jail

By Web Desk
8:49 pm | Mar 3, 2026
Doctors Examine Imran Khans Eyes At Adiala Jail

RAWALPINDI – After arriving at Adiala Jail, doctors examined the eyes of the PTI founder Imran Khan and after completing the check-up, the medical team returned.

According reports, a joint team of doctors from PIMS and Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital visited Adiala Jail.

The team included retina specialist Dr Nadeem Qureshi and ophthalmologists Dr Arif and Dr Osal from Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital.

The medical team arrived in a vehicle equipped with modern medical instruments and received assistance from the jail hospital’s doctors and staff.

Reports said that after completing the follow-up check-up, the doctors’ team left the jail.

Cropped Cropped Web Desk.jpg
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Related News

Search now