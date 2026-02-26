Is Shoaib Malik going to marry actress Vaneeza Sattar?

LAHORE – Former Pakistani cricket captain Shoaib Malik is once again making headlines, this time due to rumors about his fourth marriage.

Reports circulating on various social media platforms claimed Shoaib Malik is reportedly set to marry popular Pakistani actress Vaneeza Sattar on February 27.

However, neither Shoaib Malik nor Veneza Star have confirmed or denied these rumors, which has left fans and netizens speculating.

Despite the lack of official confirmation, the news has quickly spread across social media, with reactions ranging from excitement to surprise.

If these rumors prove to be true, this would mark Shoaib Malik’s fourth marriage. His first marriage was with Ayesha Siddiqui in 2002, which ended in divorce after about eight years.

In 2010, he married Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, and the couple remained together for over a decade before separating in 2024. The couple has a son who currently lives with Sania.

Shortly after his split from Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik reportedly married Pakistani actress Sana Javed on January 20, 2024.

There has been no official confirmation of any issues in their marriage, but ongoing speculation on social media continues to fuel the debate about his personal life.