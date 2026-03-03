The Collapse of Kabul Hubris: How Operation Ghazab lil Haq Brought the Afghan Regime to Its Knees

For too long, the interim regime in Kabul operated under a catastrophic delusion. Shielded by mountainous terrain and fueled by a false sense of invincibility, the Afghan Taliban leadership nurtured, armed, and unleashed terrorist elements against the State of Pakistan. They mistook Pakistan’s strategic patience for operational weakness. Today, the resounding thunder of Operation Ghazab lil Haq has entirely shattered that delusion. The ongoing kinetic offensive by the Pakistan Armed Forces is not merely a border skirmish. It is a systematic, unyielding campaign of annihilation targeting those who dare challenge the sovereignty of Pakistan.

The battleground metrics emerging from the Pak Afghan frontier paint a picture of total Pakistani military supremacy and humiliating Afghan defeat. In the New Largo sector, the arrogant posture of the Tehrik i Taliban Afghanistan was met with devastating kinetic reality. Driven by flawless intelligence, the Pakistan Army initiated ruthless targeted artillery and tank engagements.

The results were catastrophic for the adversary. An intense artillery strike vaporized a heavily fortified terror post, sending fifteen to twenty Khawarij militants straight to hell. The panic within militant ranks was thoroughly documented through communication intercepts detailing their frantic attempts to flee. Elsewhere in the sector, a single punitive strike from a Pakistani tank neutralized another hostile post, eliminating four to five insurgents on the spot. Visual evidence circulating globally captures the sheer precision of these strikes, leaving the Afghan regime absolutely paralyzed on the ground. This tactical dominance was mirrored in the Zhinda sector of North Waziristan, where Pakistani forces tracked and decimated an adversary Humvee, instantly killing four regime personnel.

Faced with massive systemic collapse, the terror syndicate attempted a desperate and highly uncoordinated retaliation. On the night of March 2 to March 3, Afghan regime forces launched simultaneous physical assaults on 36 distinct Pakistani locations. The counterassault was a spectacular failure. The brave sentinels of the Pakistan Army repelled every single attack with overwhelming ferocity. The night ended with 32 Afghan regime soldiers rightfully dispatched to hell and another 38 severely mutilated on the battlefield. During these fierce engagements, three bravehearts of the Pakistan Army laid down their lives, embracing the supreme rank of martyrdom. Their ultimate sacrifice serves as an impenetrable shield for the motherland, proving that no militant force can fracture the iron resolve of the Pakistani soldier.

Perhaps the most shameful testament to the Afghan Taliban’s cowardice unfolded in the Arando sector of Chitral. After their attacks crumbled, fleeing Afghan militants committed the ultimate battlefield disgrace by abandoning the corpses of their comrades. Driven to desperation, terror commanders sent local Maliks and Masheeran to beg Pakistani forces for the return of their dead. True to their supreme professional ethics, the Pakistan Army granted the return of the bodies but delivered an unmistakable ultimatum. The punishment will continue. The operation will not halt.

This relentless punishment is no longer confined to the immediate border. The true might of the Pakistan Air Force has breached the deepest sanctuaries of the Afghan terror nexus. Precise and devastating aerial strikes rained down on critical terrorist infrastructure in Kabul, Nangarhar, Jalalabad, and Khost in a single night. The psychological terror inflicted by these aerial bombardments entirely broke the spirit of the Afghan leadership.

Consumed by the paralyzing fear of Pakistani airstrikes, the senior leadership of the Afghan Taliban did what cowards invariably do: they ran. Local intelligence and verified video evidence confirm that top tier Afghan regime officials frantically boarded five helicopters and fled to the deepest caves of Bamyan province to hide. Those five helicopters remain parked at the Bamyan airport today. They sit there not as military assets, but as globally visible monuments to the utter cowardice and panic of a leadership terrified of the Pakistan Army.

Shattered on the battlefield and hunted from the skies, the humiliated Kabul regime abandoned all pretense of defiance and turned to begging for international salvation. In a frantic attempt to survive Operation Ghazab lil Haq, the Afghan Taliban begged multiple nations for an urgent ceasefire. High level diplomatic requests were routed through Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, China, Turkiye, Syria, and the United Kingdom, all pleading for Pakistan to halt the offensive.

The response from the military and state leadership of Pakistan was an absolute diplomatic masterstroke. Demonstrating ultimate sovereign independence, Pakistan respectfully declined every single international request for mediation. The Pakistan Armed Forces conveyed a chilling reality to Kabul and the world: Islamabad is in absolutely no hurry to end this operation.

Operation Ghazab lil Haq has fundamentally rewritten the rules of engagement. The State of Pakistan has made its terms absolute. The Afghan regime has entirely exhausted its geopolitical leverage and its militant capability. The mighty Pakistan Army will press forward with unrelenting force until Kabul makes its final, inevitable choice. They must either unconditionally choose peaceful coexistence with Pakistan, or they will choose their own total, undeniable destruction at the hands of the Pakistani military machine.