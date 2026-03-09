At the Global AI Summit in February 2026, seven young members of the Indian Youth Congress were violently arrested and charged with inciting a riot. Their grave offence was not violence or vandalism. They merely unbuttoned their jackets to reveal plain t-shirts bearing a simple but deafening message: Modi is compromised. The immediate, heavy-handed crackdown on these young citizens achieved only one thing. It turned a quiet political murmur into a roaring nationwide realisation. What was once dismissed as opposition rhetoric by Rahul Gandhi has now crystallised into an undeniable, terrifying reality for the citizens of India.

The signs of this total surrender are written across both the domestic economy and global geopolitics.

The clearest proof of this capitulation was the hasty and highly secretive interim trade deal signed with the Donald Trump administration. Without a shred of consultation with his own cabinet, Prime Minister Modi pushed through an agreement that systematically sells out the backbone of the Indian economy. By allowing massive imports of American agricultural goods with incredibly low or zero tariffs, the administration threw ordinary Indian farmers directly under the bus. The domestic garment industry faces a similar slaughter, and millions of Indian citizens will have their private digital data stripped of vital protections.

Observers correctly note that this disastrous deal was inexplicably rushed right after parliamentary debates brought up explosive revelations from former Army Chief General M.M. Naravane. The General’s book painted a damning picture of a Prime Minister who practically hid during the devastating 2020 border crisis with China. The sudden late night phone call to Trump appeared to be a desperate distraction.

Even when the United States Supreme Court struck down specific Trump era tariff plans, the Indian government stood utterly paralyzed. New Delhi did not even attempt to renegotiate better terms. A sovereign, powerful nation does not just silently accept a bad deal unless its leadership is paralyzed by profound external pressure.

Why would the self proclaimed strongman of Indian politics surrender the nation’s economic dignity so easily? Political analysts and opposition leaders point to incredibly dark shadows gathering over New Delhi.

The leverage hanging over the ruling party seems massive. Gautam Adani, whose vast corporate empire operates as a vital financial artery for the ruling regime, is currently drowning in legal cases brought by the United States Department of Justice. Critics strongly suggest that the true target of these American investigations is the ruling establishment itself. Furthermore, explosive whispers surround the recent release of the infamous Epstein files. Mentions of Union Minister Hardeep Puri and hushed allegations regarding other top figures seem to have provided Washington with the ultimate blackmail material.

This devastating pressure has thoroughly gutted India’s independent foreign policy. Consider the deep hypocrisy of the nation’s energy sector. For months, the ruling government proudly boasted about defying global norms by securing cheap Russian crude oil. Yet, while billions are saved on imported Russian energy, ordinary Indian families are bracing for punishing new price hikes at lpg shops. Adding insult to this injury, United States officials publicly humiliated New Delhi by openly bragging that they generously gave India “permission” to buy this Russian oil. A truly sovereign nation does not require a permission slip from Washington to fuel its own economy.

But the most chilling evidence of a compromised leader lies not in what he says, but in what he actively ignores. The world has watched the Middle East burn while New Delhi maintains a coward’s silence. There has been zero official condemnation from the Indian government regarding the targeted killing of Ayatollah Khamenei. There is absolute silence concerning the devastating United States and Israeli military strikes on Iran.

The absolute lowest point of this geopolitical submission occurred in the Indian Ocean Region, the very backyard of Indian naval dominance. When the Trump administration blatantly breached Indian sovereignty by torpedoing an Iranian vessel right in regional waters, New Delhi looked the other way. Even as the American administration casually hurls insults at the Indian government on a daily basis, the Prime Minister remains entirely mute. The man who once roared from stages across the globe now cannot even summon the courage to defend his own maritime borders.

When Rahul Gandhi recently looked across the parliamentary floor and stated that the Prime Minister’s foreign policy is now dictated by external forces, he hit upon a tragic nerve. The eyes of the national leadership no longer reflect the ambitious glow of a rising global power. Instead, they reflect the sheer exhaustion of a government desperate to protect its billionaire cronies and its deepest political secrets.

The brutal reality is no longer a hidden conspiracy. When a government sacrifices its farmers to secure a foreign trade deal, ignores blatant military strikes on its own strategic partners, accepts daily humiliation from a foreign president, and arrests its own youth just for asking questions, the truth is inescapable. The leader of the world’s largest democracy is no longer working for the people. He is undeniably compromised.