‘Not a Death Cell’: Engineer Mirza reveals first-hand Information on Imran Khan’s Jail Condition

ISLAMABAD – Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan remained behind bars for over 2.5 years now and his party and family members are lamenting harsh prison conditions.

Recent revelations from inside Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail upended the fiercely polarised debate surrounding former prime minister Imran Khan’s imprisonment, as famous YouTuber and scholar Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza revealed first hand information on PTI claims about Imran Khan’s jail conditions.

In his recent appearance on national media, Mirza released after being incarcerated in cell adjacent to Imran Khan, delivered a rare first-hand account that contradicts claims from all sides, calling prevailing narratives “distorted and extreme.”

Engineer Mirza’s startling account comes amid international attention pushed by claims from Imran Khan’s sons, Kasim and Sulaiman, who alleged that their father is being held in a “death cell” under “inhumane” conditions. They claimed electricity is routinely cut off, water is contaminated, and that the former premier is being subjected to treatment that violates international prisoner standards.

Mirza clarified that Mr Khan is not confined to a single cell but has been allocated six adjoining cells. One cell is used by Khan’s orderly, another serves as his living quarters, while the remaining cells are designated for storage, effectively providing the former prime minister with expanded living space.

He termed emotional toll of prolonged detention, saying Imran is “extremely frustrated,” adding that any individual subjected to such confinement for nearly two years would likely reach a similar breaking point.

Mirza said PTI chief comes out for breakfast and regularly engages in casual conversations, particularly about cricket, with his orderly. In the afternoon, Mirza noted the unmistakable aroma of food cooked in desi ghee around 3pm, confirming that Imran Khan’s meals are freshly prepared. He added that prisoners, including himself, had access to television and newspapers during detention.

Despite his criticism, Mirza praised Imran Khan’s mental resilience and disclosed that he personally prayed for him while imprisoned. Imran receives standard jail facilities, including nuts, juices, two daily newspapers, access to news through an LED screen, and routine medical check-ups.