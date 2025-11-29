Imran Khan’s Health, Death Rumors were ‘Public Reaction Test’, claims sister Aleema

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s former Prime Minister and PTI founder Imran Khan has been at center of a new storm as rumors about his health and possible death in Adiala Jail sweep social media.

Amid the contrasting information from different quarters, his sister Aleema Khan claims that these reports are deliberate tests to check public reaction, and that the government may be playing dangerous psychological game with masses.

Khan, who remained behind bars for more than 2 years in a plethora of cases, reportedly been denied access to his family and legal advisors, sparking mounting concern from PTI leaders and supporters. The recent storm picked momentum as Indian media circulated stories of his alleged death, while jail authorities insist he is “doing fine”.

“We have received no information from inside the jail. Even if they told us something, we would not believe it. This is all a spectacle, and they could at least allow one family member to see him,” Aleema told British media.

Aleema Khan said rumors of his death were spread to test public reaction. Someone told us they are pushing it as test to see how people respond. If the reaction is manageable, then maybe nothing will happen to him.

Khan’s sister and party members staged repeated protests and sit-ins outside Adiala Jail. Just days ago, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi held protest outside the jail, promising to return on December 2, while the sisters ended a separate sit-in after being assured of a meeting next week.

She also highlighted his unmet requests, talking to his children, and access to his books, which are withheld. She defended his wife Bushra Bibi, dismissing criticism over family influence.

Regarding potential PTI protests in Islamabad, Aleema Khan said “Imran Khan strictly instructed that no one should come to Islamabad. The movement he announced is ongoing, and he has left strict orders.”