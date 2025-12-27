KP CM Sohail Afridi’s security guards attack journalists in Lahore

LAHORE – Security guards of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi reportedly assaulted senior journalists in provincial capital. Lahore Press Club issued strong condemnation, demanding immediate action against the errant guards.

According to a statement by Lahore Press Club General Secretary Zahid Abid, if authorities fail to take strict action, all future events of Chief Minister Suhail Afridi will face a complete boycott by journalists.

Eyewitnesses and affected journalists claim that KP’s security personnel physically attacked and pushed key media figures, including Rao Dilshad, Adnan Sheikh, Ulfat Mughal, and Waqas Ghori. The statement further denounced guards’ actions, describing them as “completely uncivilized and a disgrace to public conduct.”

پنجاب اسمبلی میں آتے ہی سہیل آفریدی کی بدمعاشی سامنے آگئی فوٹیج میں دیکھا جا سکتا ہے کہ کس طرح صحافی کے سوال پر سہیل آفریدی کے گارڈ نے صحافی کو مارنا شروع کر دیا #ReadyForStreetMovement #ReadyForStreetMovement #NoDrugMafiaInLahore pic.twitter.com/fQCKgwKPNp — Hassaan Hashmi (@hassaanhashmii) December 26, 2025

Lahore Press Club warned that such acts of aggression against journalists will not be tolerated under any circumstances. It also criticized the PTI, saying the party has turned violence, misconduct, and rudeness towards journalists into a recurring practice.

This incident raises serious questions about security protocols, freedom of the press, and the behavior of political leaders’ security personnel in Pakistan.