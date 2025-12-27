Pakistan offers Fauji Foundation shares to UAE in $1 Billion Deal, confirms Deputy PM Dar

ISLAMABAD – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar announced that Pakistan is engaging with United Arab Emirates (UAE) to provide shares of the Fauji Foundation Group in exchange for a $1 billion deposit.

Speaking at presser, Dar said that Fauji Foundation will take the lead in the transaction, which is expected to be completed by March 31, 2026. He stressed that once the deal is finalised, the $1 billion will no longer be considered a liability for Pakistan.

Dar also updated that during a recent meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the UAE President, the latter assured Pakistan of $2 billion rollover, further strengthening bilateral financial cooperation in continued engagement between Pakistan and UAE on economic and financial matters.

متحدہ عرب امارات کو ایک ارب ڈالر ڈیپازٹ کے بدلے شیئر دیں گے، فوجی گروپ کی مختلف کمپنیز کے شیئر دیے جائیں گے، امید ہے 31 مارچ تک ٹرانزیکشن ہو جائے گی۔ اسحاق ڈار https://t.co/AbPOPoSOjS pic.twitter.com/3aFpk6F779 — Ahmad Warraich (@ahmadwaraichh) December 27, 2025

Deputy premier said Pakistan’s goal of becoming an economic powerhouse while reflecting on recent military and diplomatic developments. He added Pakistani government is pursuing a coordinated strategy to ensure economic stability and growth, crediting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for continuous efforts to strengthen the economy.

On the economic front, Dar highlighted strong trade with the U.S. ($13.28 billion, currently in surplus), financial support from China ($4 billion), the UAE ($3 billion), and Saudi Arabia’s assistance with the IMF program.

He sheds light on Pakistan’s improved global stature, renewed dialogue with EU, and strong relations with Beijing, the Middle East, and Central Asian countries, and highlighted strategic defense agreement with Saudi Arabia and condemned attacks on Tehran.

Regarding Palestine, Dar clarified that Islamabad will not disarm Hamas, condemning Israeli violations and noting coordinated efforts by eight Muslim countries, including five Arab states, working with the US for peace.