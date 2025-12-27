Saudi-UAE diplomacy gets all-out support from Pakistan in Yemen Peace Drive

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government made it clear that it is closely monitoring escalating situation in Yemen, expressing full support for Saudi Arabia’s diplomatic drive to restore peace and stability in the war-torn country. Islamabad also hailed United Arab Emirates for its active role in the ongoing peace efforts.

In a statement, Foreign Office stressed critical importance of preserving Yemen’s unity and territorial integrity, warning against unilateral actions that could further inflame tensions. Pakistan urged all Yemeni factions to engage sincerely in negotiations aimed at an inclusive political settlement based on agreed-upon frameworks.

The country expressed hope that these diplomatic initiatives would soon translate into concrete steps to end the devastating conflict and alleviate the suffering of Yemen’s population, which has borne the brunt of years of violence.

UAE welcomed Saudi Arabia’s security-focused efforts in Yemen, signaling a rare show of unity between the two Gulf allies despite backing opposing sides in the fighting. Oman, acting as a mediator, called for “a comprehensive political dialogue” to resolve the crisis.

The conflict, which started in earnest when Houthis seized the capital Sanaa in 2014, left hundreds of thousands dead and much of northern Yemen under Houthi control. Although fighting has decreased following a UN-brokered truce in 2022, the humanitarian crisis remains dire, with millions in need of urgent relief.