‘UAE President visited Pakistan to attend Family Event at Field Marshal Asim Munir’s residence’

ISLAMABAD – Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, concluded his first official visit to Pakistan on Friday, leaving a trail of strengthened ties and renewed promises of cooperation between two Islamic nations.

Pakistani journalist Hassan Ayub claimed UAE President Zayed Al Nahyan traveled to Pakistan to attend family function at residence of Chief of Defence Staff, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir. Speaking on private channel, Ayub explained that the UAE President’s short visit was specifically to attend the ceremony, showing personal, close ties between UAE leadership and Field Marshal.

As mark of respect and protocol, the Army Chief personally went to Nur Khan Airbase to receive Sheikh Mohammed, ensuring a formal and warm welcome for the distinguished guest.

فیلڈ مارشل سید عاصم منیر کے گھر فنکشن تھا، متحدہ عرب امارات کے صدر اس میں شرکت کیلئے آئے تھے۔ حسن ایوب خان pic.twitter.com/JcUkPo93y3 — Ahmad Warraich (@ahmadwaraichh) December 26, 2025

The visit, though brief, was a symbol of the strong personal and diplomatic bonds between Pakistan and the UAE. Officials described the reception as cordial and grand, reflecting the high regard in which Sheikh Mohammed is held by Pakistan’s leadership.

During his stay in Pakistan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed held detailed discussions with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, focusing on deepening the longstanding brotherly ties between Pakistan and the UAE. The talks reviewed progress in various sectors of cooperation and explored new opportunities for strategic partnerships in multiple fields.

PM Office stressed that the visit also provided a platform to discuss global and regional issues, reinforcing the countries’ shared commitment to stability, development, and mutual prosperity.

This high-profile visit not only underlines the strengthening diplomatic, economic, and strategic relationship between Pakistan and the UAE but also sets the stage for enhanced collaboration across trade, investment, defense, and regional security initiatives.