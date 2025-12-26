Energy, Tech, and Investment Deals in focus in high-level talks between Pakistan, UAE Leaders

DUBAI – United Arab Emirates UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan landed in Pakistan for a one-day high-profile visit, meeting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Friday. The meeting, termed as “game-changer” for bilateral ties, focused on strengthening cooperation across economy, investment, development, energy, and technology sectors.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif warmly welcomed UAE President, calling visit a “crucial milestone” in Pakistan-UAE relations, reflecting both nations’ firm commitment to taking ties to unprecedented heights.

During recent discussions, both leaders exchanged views on regional and global issues, stressing significance of peace, security, and stability. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed deep appreciation for the warm reception in Pakistan and highlighted the cultural and people-to-people bonds that form the backbone of the relationship.

UAE President reiterated his strong interest in expanding economic, energy, investment, and technological collaboration, signaling potential major projects and strategic partnerships in the near future. He also praised Pakistan’s current role in the UN Security Council, underlining the critical coordination between the two nations in promoting global peace.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed UAE’s long-standing commitment to resolving conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy, calling this approach the most effective path to overcome challenges and achieve prosperity and development goals.

PM Sharif reciprocated by lauding UAE’s developmental initiatives in Pakistan and highlighting the growing strategic and friendly ties between the two nations. He also praised the UAE President’s role in promoting regional and international peace. The high-level meeting saw participation from UAE advisors Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan and Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Pakistan Salem Mohammed Al Zaabi, along with numerous ministers and senior officials.

Pakistan’s delegation included cabinet members, Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, and top officials, underscoring the historic importance of this visit.