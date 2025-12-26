Paf Jf 17s Escort Uae President Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed In Pakistani Airspace

ISLAMABAD – Another powerful display of friendship and air power unfolded in Pakistani skies as the aircraft of UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received grand aerial welcome from Pakistan Air Force.

The moment the presidential aircraft entered Pakistani airspace, PAF JF-17 Thunder fighter jets scrambled into formation, providing a prestigious escort of honour. JF-17 Thunder, Pakistan’s frontline multirole fighters, soared alongside the UAE President’s aircraft, symbolizing unwavering trust, deep respect, and the iron-clad bond between Pakistan and UAE.

JF-17 Thunders, the destroyers of India’s S-400, are airborne, providing an escort of honour to the UAE Presidential aircraft as a mark of respect and deep friendship between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates. 🇵🇰🇦🇪 https://t.co/iGXHVMR4Te pic.twitter.com/1LfBS3iJxW — Taymur Malik (@BlueMist911) December 26, 2025

The escort was accompanied by a special aerial salute, showing warmth of bilateral ties between two Islamic nations. President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan officially arrived in Pakistan, landing at Nur Khan Air Base under full ceremonial protocols and a Pakistan Air Force guard of honour.

The dramatic reception not only showcased Pakistan’s air defense readiness but also marked a major milestone in the ever-strengthening Pakistan-UAE partnership.

This high-profile arrival sends a clear message of unity, strategic cooperation, and enduring friendship between the two brotherly nations.