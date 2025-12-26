Islamabad adorned as UAE President arrives in Pakistan on first official visit today

ISLAMABAD – United Arab Emirates (UAE) President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will undertake official visit to Pakistan today, 26 December 2025.

This will be his first visit to Pakistan as the President of United Arab Emirates. He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Ministers and senior officials.

During the visit, the UAE president will hold a meeting with the Prime Minister of Pakistan, where the two leaders will review the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The visit will provide an important opportunity to further strengthen the longstanding brotherly relations between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates.

The visit of His Highness reflects the depth of bilateral relations between the two countries shared commitment of both sides to further enhancing collaboration in key areas, including trade, investment, energy, development and regional stability.

Streets in Islamabad have been decorated with Pakistan and UAE flags and banners. Reports said JF-`17 Thunder jets will perform a flypost in honour of the UAE president.

Islamabad Police have issued a traffic diversion advisory for citizens for December 26, 2025.

In a statement, it was announced that due to a special program, traffic diversions will be placed on the Express Highway and Murree Road/Club Road between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Police advised that travelers using the Express Highway from Rawat should instead use the Rawat–Rawalpindi Peshawar Road to avoid delays.

Similarly, citizens coming toward the Express Highway from IJP Road and Srinagar Highway should use inner-city service roads. Police further advised people to leave with an extra 20–25 minutes of travel time to avoid inconvenience.

Officers of Islamabad Traffic Police will be present on roads to facilitate citizens. For any guidance, people can contact the Traffic Helpline 1915 or PUKAAR 15.

Citizens have been urged to follow traffic rules and police instructions so traffic flow remains smooth and accidents can be avoided.