19-Minute Viral Video Part 2 Leaked Online? All you need to know here

MUMBAI – The 19-minute viral video, which remained among the top searches, continues to trick thousands, and even some social media influencers who also fall prey to the menace of Leaked MMS scandal.

From hidden cams in public spaces to cybercriminals exploiting links promising “full 19-minute viral video link,” the scandal has grown into a digital minefield, where curiosity can cost not just dignity, but money and privacy.

As the 19-minute viral video saga is back in the spotlight, internet users are being warned against clicking any site offering full video or sharing any links claiming to show these videos, or risk falling prey to cybercrime.

The controversy started with leak of a private video allegedly featuring Bengali YouTuber Sofik SK and his girlfriend Dustu Sonali, which rapidly went viral online. Shortly after, prominent gamer Payal Dhare, aka Payal Gaming, found herself falsely linked to an AI-manipulated video, sparking outrage online.

Some social media stars like Sweet Zannat and Anjali Arora of “Kacha Badam” fame have also been dragged into the scandal, showing just how vulnerable personal privacy has become in the era of AI.

Another explosive clip has emerged, reportedly filmed with a hidden camera in a women’s toilet at the Vindhya Trade Fair in Satna, Madhya Pradesh. Fraudsters are circulating links claiming to show the “full video,” using them to steal sensitive data and even siphon money from unsuspecting users.

Cybersecurity experts warn that clicking these malicious links could give cybercriminals access to personal devices, bank accounts, and passwords.

Several new online videos are AI-generated deepfakes and are being shared with titles like ‘New 19-Minute Viral Video or 18-Minute Viral Video Part-2″. Officials stress that sharing, reproducing, or speculating about such content is not only harmful but also illegal.

This drama exposes dark side of internet, where few clicks can jeopardize privacy, dignity, and finances. As the investigation continues, experts urge social media users to think twice before engaging with viral videos, especially those promising shocking content.