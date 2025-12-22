19-Minute Viral Video: Anjali Arora reacts to Viral MMS Controversy

MUMBAI – 19-minute viral video continues to remain in headlines as several social media stars fall prey to video leak scandals, igniting outrage and sparking conversations about online privacy.

Among those speaking out is Anjali Arora, ‘Kacha Badam’ sensation, who knows all too well the trauma such controversies can bring. As social media users are sharing recent viral video, a fake MMS video using her name went viral, leaving her to endure harassment, lost opportunities, and relentless trolling.

19 Minute Viral Video

YouTuber Payal Gaming faces similar ordeal, Anjali comes forward to share her painful experience, revealing how what seems like “a minute of entertainment” for some becomes years of trauma for the victims. Her story is a stark reminder of the real human cost behind viral scandals and the urgent need for empathy and responsibility online.

Arora opened up about traumatic experience she endured after fake MMS video of her went viral online, and she has now come forward in solidarity with YouTuber and gamer Payal Dhare, popularly known as Payal Gaming, who is facing a similar online ordeal.

Anjali Arora Video Leak

Anjali Arora rose to fame with her viral ‘Kacha Badam’ video. The timing of Anjali’s post comes after a storm erupted over the alleged 19-minute viral MMS video supposedly featuring Payal Gaming.

This controversy follows a string of similar incidents, including Bengali YouTuber Sofik SK and his girlfriend Dustu Sonali, as well as Meghalaya-based influencer Sweet Jannat, whose names were wrongly linked to viral videos.