Mathira’s obscene video leaked online

Pakistani influencers are increasingly falling victim to privacy violations, and TV host and influencer Mathira is reportedly the latest target in this alarming trend.

Following similar controversies involving Minahil Malik and Imsha Rehman, Mathira’s name has been linked to an alleged video leak, sparking widespread online speculation.

Unverified clips circulating on social media claim to feature Mathira in compromising situations, raising doubts about their authenticity and the intentions behind their release.

Known for her bold persona and unconventional career choices, Mathira has often challenged societal norms, making her a frequent subject of controversy in Pakistan’s media landscape.

Reports of the alleged leak emerged after online claims about private content related to Mathira. While the video’s credibility remains unconfirmed, some suggest it may involve AI manipulation. Many supporters have condemned the incident as an attack on her reputation, while others express concern over the recurring invasion of privacy faced by public figures.