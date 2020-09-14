‘Why do rapists roam freely?’

02:47 PM | 14 Sep, 2020
‘Why do rapists roam freely?’
Share

The gang-rape of a woman on Wednesday night at the Lahore motorway caused uproar on social media and people demand the culprits to be publicly executed.

Protests have erupted in cities across Pakistan as people are furious with authorities for being involved in insensitive victim-blaming, instead of providing justice.

Numerous celebrities have voiced their concerns over the safety of women in this country and support the demand of publicly hanging the rapists. Among the most recent public figures to raise her voice for the survivor and the many women and children that are brutalised on a daily basis is actor Sanam Saeed.

Referring to an old Tweet that included the Chief Minister Punjab’s response to the CCPO's statement in a press conference, Saeed took to social media last night to say ,"Now, implement sensitivity training please and tell us how you are going to take more steps to keep us safe." 

She also urged the authorities to check the  criminal’s background beforehand, instead of digging through it only after a horrendous incident had taken place. "Pakistan needs a National Sex Offenders’ Register," she said.

"Why? Why does the system fail us? Why do rapists roam freely?" Saeed questioned in another Tweet.

She further questioned the state’s priorities during the national outrage. "Yes! Where are our priorities? Why is it not crystal clear which issues are top priority?"

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more! 

More From This Category
Stop deviating and victim-blaming: Anoushey Ashraf
04:13 PM | 14 Sep, 2020
‘Why do rapists roam freely?’
02:47 PM | 14 Sep, 2020
Iranian Resistance Int’l Film Festival ...
02:35 PM | 14 Sep, 2020
Beyonse Sharma Jayegi: Khaali Peeli makers change ...
01:11 PM | 14 Sep, 2020
‘Wonder Woman 1984‘ delayed again
12:08 PM | 14 Sep, 2020
Muneeb Butt is concerned about his daughter’s ...
11:24 AM | 14 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Stop deviating and victim-blaming: Anoushey Ashraf
04:13 PM | 14 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr