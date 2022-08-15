Saba Qamar is a gym queen in her latest viral video

Lollywood diva Saba Qamar rose to the pinnacle of fame with her blockbuster dramas and now she is winning hearts in the world of glitz and glam with her ultra-glam style, stylish looks and quick wit.

That's not all. The Baaghi actress is also a gym queen and a fitness enthusiast. No doubt she is one of the major head-turners when it comes to defining fitness goals.

Having said that, the Kamli actor left the temperature soaring high with her latest Instagram post as the 37-year-old stunner dropped workout glimpses, giving her massive fan following major fitness goals.

"Never give up on something you believe in ????‍????", captioned the Lahore Se Aagey star.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ???????????????? ???????????????????? (@sabaqamarzaman)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ???????????????? ???????????????????? (@sabaqamarzaman)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ???????????????? ???????????????????? (@sabaqamarzaman)

On the work front, Saba Qamar has gained widespread applause after her impeccable acting in the films Ghabrana Nahi Hai and Kamli. She was also praised for her current drama Fraud.