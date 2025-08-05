Uk Chevening Scholarship Applications Open For Young Professionals In Pakistan

Applications for the UK Chevening Scholarships have officially opened today for young professionals in Pakistan and around the world.

According to British High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott, the scholarship is aimed at mid-career professionals with at least two years of work experience. It covers tuition fees, flights, visa costs, accommodation, and a monthly living allowance.

The High Commissioner stated that Chevening serves as a launchpad for Pakistan’s future leaders. Applications will be accepted from August 5 to October 7, 2025.

Chevening is a prestigious international scholarship program funded by the UK government, offering talented and emerging professionals the opportunity to pursue fully funded master’s degrees at leading universities in the United Kingdom. The scholarship is supported by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) and partner organizations.