04:53 PM | 3 Sep, 2020
200 Pakistani stranded in India due to lockdown return via Wagah border
LAHORE - As many as 200 Pakistani nationals, who were stranded in India due to the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown, returned through the Attari-Wagah border on Thursday.

Salma Chaudhary, a Karachi resident, who was stranded in India said that she faced a lot of problems due to the pandemic and lockdown but thanked the Ministry of External Affairs and Pakistan High Commission for helping her.

She said, “I came on March for 15 days for the renewal of my passport and got stuck here due to lockdown. I also faced some problems, but finally, I am going home today. I thank MEA and Pakistan High Commission for helping me,” Chaudhary told Indian news agency ANI.

Salma is an Indian married to a Pakistani national.

“My family, including my husband and seven-year-old son, lives in Pakistan. I am feeling quite excited as I am going back home after months and am going to meet them,” she added.

