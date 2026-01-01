Punjab Bar Council suspends lawyer Mian Ali Ashfaq’s licence

LAHORE – Punjab Bar Council has suspended the license of Advocate Mian Ali Ashfaq, lawyer of retired General Faiz Hameed, declaring him guilty of violating professional conduct during his appearance at Karachi City Court.

The Executive Committee of the Punjab Bar Council has referred his case to the Disciplinary Committee for permanent cancellation of his license.

According to the statement, action was taken based on a viral video on social media, and he was declared to have violated professional rules by appearing in court during a judicial strike.

The Punjab Bar Council said that despite a complete ban on court proceedings due to the strike, he still appeared in court, and appearing with private guards was also against the rules.

He was also accused of making statements against the legal fraternity, damaging unity and dignity, which according to the Punjab Bar Council falls under professional misconduct.

The council stated that his actions violated Sections 134 and 175-A of the Pakistan Legal Practitioners and Bar Councils Rules 1976, and the Executive Committee unanimously decided to immediately suspend his license.

According to the statement, his case has been sent to the Disciplinary Committee for permanent cancellation.

It is worth mentioning that Mian Ali Ashfaq is the lawyer of former DG ISI General Faiz Hameed and two days ago he appeared in Karachi City Court in the case filed against famous TikToker Rajab Butt, during which lawyers also physically assaulted Rajab Butt.