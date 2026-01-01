Major oil and gas reserves discovered in Kohat’s Nashpa Block

ISLAMABAD – The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has announced the discovery of major oil and gas reserves in the Nashpa Block of Kohat district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. According to the company, these reserves are expected to produce 4,100 barrels of oil per day.

A key meeting on petroleum division affairs was held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, during which a briefing was given on the roadmap for the petroleum and gas sector. The meeting was informed that OGDCL has discovered significant oil and gas reserves in the Nashpa Block of Kohat district.

The briefing stated that daily production from these reserves would be 4,100 barrels of oil. It was also shared that during the current winter season, domestic consumers are being supplied gas at better pressure compared to last year.

The meeting was told that work on RLNG connections is progressing rapidly, and the target of 350,000 connections will be achieved by June 2026. Pipelines for the Shewa Gas Field and Battani Gas Field have already been commissioned, while work on the pipeline from the Kot Palak Gas Field is underway.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated the nation on the discovery of major oil and gas reserves in the Nashpa Block and praised the efforts of the relevant institutions.

Addressing the meeting participants, the Prime Minister said that the discovery of new oil and gas reserves should be among the country’s top priorities in order to save valuable foreign exchange spent on the import of petroleum products.

He also directed that the oil and gas supply chain—from imports to end consumers—should be digitized on a priority basis, stating that digitization of the supply chain would help curb smuggling of petroleum products and benefit the national exchequer.