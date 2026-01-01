Sana Javed, Shoaib Malik’s New Year Celebration from Dubai goes viral

DUBAI – As clock struck midnight and fireworks lit up UAE sky, Pakistani star couple welcomed New Year in a magical setting beside her husband, Shoaib Malik.

Standing near iconic Burj Khalifa, Sana Javed captured moments of joy, glamour, and togetherness, later sharing them with her fans. With dazzling visuals, warm smiles, and heartfelt New Year wishes, the couple’s UAE celebration quickly turned into a social media moment that had everyone talking.

As the world witnessed New Year with gusto, the star has taken social media by storm after celebrating the New Year in grand style in Dubai alongside her husband Shoaib Malik.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sana Shoaib Malik (@sanajaved.official)

The celebrity couple welcomed new year against breathtaking backdrop of iconic Burj Khalifa, creating moments that instantly grabbed fans’ attention. Sana Javed shared series of beautiful pictures and captivating snaps on Instagram, featuring dazzling fireworks lighting up the Dubai skyline.

The pictures show duo in happy and cheerful mood with Malik, radiating elegance and joy as they welcomed the new year together. Along with the glamorous visuals, Sana Javed also extended heartfelt New Year wishes to her fans, making the celebration even more special for her followers.

Social media users are not only appreciating the couple’s stylish New Year celebration but are also leaving interesting and lively reactions, keeping the comment sections buzzing.