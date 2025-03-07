Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Sana Javed and Shoaib Malik’s latest photos set the internet abuzz

Pakistani actress Sana Javed has once again captured the spotlight, this time for a heartfelt message dedicated to her husband, former cricket captain Shoaib Malik. The couple’s latest romantic pictures, shared on social media, have quickly gone viral, sparking both admiration and debate among fans.

Sana Javed, renowned for her stellar performances in hit dramas like Pyaare Afzal, Zara Yaad Kar, and Khaani, has been a frequent topic of discussion—not just for her acting but also for her personal life. Over the past year, she has remained in the limelight due to her high-profile marriage with Shoaib Malik.

The actress surprised fans when she ended her marriage with singer Umair Jaswal and later tied the knot with Shoaib Malik. The union came after Malik’s separation from his former wife, Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, leading to widespread media attention and mixed reactions from the public.

Currently participating together in the Jeeto Pakistan League, the couple continues to showcase their chemistry on and off-screen. Their latest Instagram pictures show them celebrating an intimate moment with a beautifully decorated table featuring two cakes. Dressed in a stunning red outfit, Sana Javed poses alongside Shoaib Malik, who is seen wearing a black shirt.

Accompanying the pictures, Sana penned a loving caption:
“Celebrating you today and everyday my love, you are pure magic”

While many fans showered the couple with love and best wishes, the comment section also reflected mixed sentiments. Some users praised their bond, while others criticized the relationship, reflecting the divided opinions that have followed them since their marriage.

Sana Javed and Shoaib Malik’s love story began on the sets of Jeeto Pakistan League, where their friendship blossomed into romance, eventually leading to their wedding in January last year.

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter

