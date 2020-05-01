Sushmita Sen recites Quranic verses during live session

She also translated the Surah from Arabic to Hindi/Urdu.
Web Desk
04:18 PM | 1 May, 2020
Share

MUMBAI - A video of Bollywood diva Sushmita Sen fluently reciting a Surah from the Holy Quran has been making rounds on the social media. According to details, during an Instagram Live session, a fan requested Sushmita to recite a Surah from the Quran, following which the actor recited Surah Al-Asr. Her daughters, who were also part of the live session, joined her in reciting the verses.

Here is the video:

During the live session, Sushmita also recalled her visit to Pakistan. When a follower from Multan asked her when she will be visiting the country, the actor replied, “Soon I hope. I really really hope. I’ve been to Karachi three times and each time I have been received with a lot of love. It’s been a long time since I’ve visited.”

Have anything to add to the story? Comment below.

