Sushmita Sen recites Quranic verses during live session
She also translated the Surah from Arabic to Hindi/Urdu.
MUMBAI - A video of Bollywood diva Sushmita Sen fluently reciting a Surah from the Holy Quran has been making rounds on the social media. According to details, during an Instagram Live session, a fan requested Sushmita to recite a Surah from the Quran, following which the actor recited Surah Al-Asr. Her daughters, who were also part of the live session, joined her in reciting the verses.
Here is the video:
I was randomly watching her Insta Live and this what i came through. Thought i should share it with you all. Dilbar Dilbar is not the only reason you should Stan her. pic.twitter.com/2E7ZK95Gic— Umar Hayat (@UmarHayaKr) April 30, 2020
During the live session, Sushmita also recalled her visit to Pakistan. When a follower from Multan asked her when she will be visiting the country, the actor replied, “Soon I hope. I really really hope. I’ve been to Karachi three times and each time I have been received with a lot of love. It’s been a long time since I’ve visited.”
Have anything to add to the story? Comment below.
