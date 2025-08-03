Asia Cup 2025 Match Timings, Venues and Full Schedule here

10:02 am | Aug 3, 2025
Asia Cup 2025 Match Timings Venues And Full Schedule Here

KARACHI – Cricket fever is boiling as Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Mohsin Naqvi announced much-awaited schedule and venues for the Asia Cup 2025.

As per the venue, UAE will host blockbuster tournament from September 9 to 28, with Dubai and Abu Dhabi ready to welcome the region’s top cricketing nations.

Asia Cup 2025 Full Schedule

Group Stage

Date Match Time Venue
9 Sep Afghanistan vs Hong Kong 6:00 PM Abu Dhabi
10 Sep India vs UAE 6:00 PM Dubai
11 Sep Bangladesh vs Hong Kong 6:00 PM Abu Dhabi
12 Sep Pakistan vs Oman 6:00 PM Dubai
13 Sep Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 6:00 PM Abu Dhabi
14 Sep India vs Pakistan 6:00 PM Dubai
15 Sep UAE vs Oman 4:00 PM Abu Dhabi
15 Sep Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong 6:00 PM Dubai
16 Sep Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 6:00 PM Abu Dhabi
17 Sep Pakistan vs UAE 6:00 PM Dubai
18 Sep Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 6:00 PM Abu Dhabi
19 Sep India vs Oman 6:00 PM Abu Dhabi

Groups

Group A Group B
India Bangladesh
Pakistan Sri Lanka
UAE Afghanistan
Oman Hong Kong

Super Four Stage

Date Match Time Venue
20 Sep B1 vs B2 6:00 PM Dubai
21 Sep A1 vs A2 6:00 PM Dubai
23 Sep A2 vs B1 6:00 PM Abu Dhabi
24 Sep A1 vs B2 6:00 PM Dubai
25 Sep A2 vs B2 6:00 PM Dubai
26 Sep A1 vs B1 6:00 PM Dubai

Final

Date Match Time Venue
28 Sep Final 6:00 PM Dubai

Fans across Pakistan, India, and beyond are already buzzing, especially with the news that epic showdown Pakistan-India group stage clash slated for September 14.

The tournament will open on September 9 with Afghanistan facing Hong Kong in Abu Dhabi, setting the stage for weeks of thrilling cricket. Pakistan’s campaign kicks off against Oman on September 12, followed by that high-voltage India showdown two days later. The group stage wraps up for Pakistan with a match against hosts UAE on September 17.

UAE’s other venue Abu Dhabi’s Zayed Cricket Stadium will host eight matches, including a crucial Super Four game on September 23. But the spotlight will remain firmly on Dubai, which will host the tournament final on September 28.

