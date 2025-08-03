Asia Cup 2025 Match Timings, Venues and Full Schedule here

KARACHI – Cricket fever is boiling as Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Mohsin Naqvi announced much-awaited schedule and venues for the Asia Cup 2025.
As per the venue, UAE will host blockbuster tournament from September 9 to 28, with Dubai and Abu Dhabi ready to welcome the region’s top cricketing nations.
Asia Cup 2025 Full Schedule
Group Stage
|Date
|Match
|Time
|Venue
|9 Sep
|Afghanistan vs Hong Kong
|6:00 PM
|Abu Dhabi
|10 Sep
|India vs UAE
|6:00 PM
|Dubai
|11 Sep
|Bangladesh vs Hong Kong
|6:00 PM
|Abu Dhabi
|12 Sep
|Pakistan vs Oman
|6:00 PM
|Dubai
|13 Sep
|Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka
|6:00 PM
|Abu Dhabi
|14 Sep
|India vs Pakistan
|6:00 PM
|Dubai
|15 Sep
|UAE vs Oman
|4:00 PM
|Abu Dhabi
|15 Sep
|Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong
|6:00 PM
|Dubai
|16 Sep
|Bangladesh vs Afghanistan
|6:00 PM
|Abu Dhabi
|17 Sep
|Pakistan vs UAE
|6:00 PM
|Dubai
|18 Sep
|Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan
|6:00 PM
|Abu Dhabi
|19 Sep
|India vs Oman
|6:00 PM
|Abu Dhabi
Groups
|Group A
|Group B
|India
|Bangladesh
|Pakistan
|Sri Lanka
|UAE
|Afghanistan
|Oman
|Hong Kong
Super Four Stage
|Date
|Match
|Time
|Venue
|20 Sep
|B1 vs B2
|6:00 PM
|Dubai
|21 Sep
|A1 vs A2
|6:00 PM
|Dubai
|23 Sep
|A2 vs B1
|6:00 PM
|Abu Dhabi
|24 Sep
|A1 vs B2
|6:00 PM
|Dubai
|25 Sep
|A2 vs B2
|6:00 PM
|Dubai
|26 Sep
|A1 vs B1
|6:00 PM
|Dubai
Final
|Date
|Match
|Time
|Venue
|28 Sep
|Final
|6:00 PM
|Dubai
Fans across Pakistan, India, and beyond are already buzzing, especially with the news that epic showdown Pakistan-India group stage clash slated for September 14.
The tournament will open on September 9 with Afghanistan facing Hong Kong in Abu Dhabi, setting the stage for weeks of thrilling cricket. Pakistan’s campaign kicks off against Oman on September 12, followed by that high-voltage India showdown two days later. The group stage wraps up for Pakistan with a match against hosts UAE on September 17.
UAE’s other venue Abu Dhabi’s Zayed Cricket Stadium will host eight matches, including a crucial Super Four game on September 23. But the spotlight will remain firmly on Dubai, which will host the tournament final on September 28.