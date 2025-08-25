Woman secures family property share in Landmark SC Ruling upholding Quranic Law

ISLAMABAD – In landmark judgment reinforcing women’s property rights, Supreme Court of Pakistan ruled in favor of woman who sought her legal share of family property from her brother.

The ruling shows judiciary’s commitment to ensuring gender equality in inheritance and property matters, sending strong message about women’s constitutional and legal rights. Legal experts hailed the decision as a significant step toward protecting women from familial discrimination in property disputes.

The woman, whose identity has been kept confidential, approached apex court after being denied her rightful share under inheritance laws. The Supreme Court, after reviewing the evidence and legal provisions, affirmed her claim, setting a precedent for future cases.

This landmark decision is expected to empower women across the country to assert their legal rights over family property, reaffirming that the judiciary stands firmly in support of women’s entitlements.

Despite clear rules in Islamic law and Pakistan’s inheritance laws, a large number of women in South Asian nation continue to be denied their rightful share of family property.

Those who denied these rights lament cultural norms, family pressure, no awareness often prevent women from claiming their inheritance, leaving them economically vulnerable. Islam’s Holy Book Quran guarantees women fixed share in inheritance, societal practices frequently override the law.