Lahore Airport Update: Several flights grounded, others delayed amid heavy fog

LAHORE – Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport witnessed chaos, as fog wreaked havoc on flight operations, disrupting schedules for dozens of international and domestic travelers.

The severe weather forced cancellation of multiple flights and left passengers stranded for hours, braving uncertainty and mounting frustration.

Sources report that AirSial’s flight PF 717 from Jeddah was completely canceled, while Etihad Airways’ flight EY 248 from Abu Dhabi to Lahore suffered an astonishing 13-hour delay. Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) was not spared: Flight PK 797 from Lahore to Toronto faced a 9-hour delay, and PK 280 from Doha to Lahore was delayed by 7 hours.

The chaos extended to other international routes. PIA’s flight PK 159 from Lahore to Baku was held up for 8.5 hours, while AirBlue’s PA 431 from Abu Dhabi faced an 8-hour delay. Even flights from Karachi were hit hard: PIA’s PK 302 landed 5 hours late, and AirBlue’s PA 402 was delayed by a staggering 10 hours.

Airport authorities scrambled to manage the crisis, assuring passengers that they were being kept informed about flight schedules and weather conditions. Officials confirmed that normal operations will resume only after the dense fog lifts, leaving travelers to navigate the uncertainty for now.