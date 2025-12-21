Karachi Weather Update: Fog engulfs Sindh Capital, disrupting flights, reducing visibility

KARACHI – Pakistan’s largest city witnessed dip in temperature, as thick, impenetrable fog enveloped large parts of the metropolis. The iconic skyline vanished into the mist, and visibility plummeted to zero along the M-9 Motorway, causing chaos on the roads.

The foggy blanket spread across key areas, including Northern Bypass, University Road, Karimabad, North Karachi, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, II Chundrigar Road, Clifton, Defence, Surjani Town, Sohrab Goth, and numerous other localities, turning the bustling city into a mysterious, almost surreal landscape.

Karachi Weather Update

Met Office warned that the cloudy conditions are likely to persist over next 24 hours. The mercury is expected to hover between 28°-30°C during the day, while nighttime temperatures dipped to 17-17.5°C. Humidity levels soared to 95%, accompanied by a gentle 7 km/h northeast breeze, intensifying the foggy conditions.

The thick fog did not spare the skies either. Air travel was severely affected, with six international flights at Jinnah International Airport being diverted to alternate destinations.

Pakistan Aviation Authority (PAA) confirmed that several flights were rerouted to Muscat, while one private airline flight was sent to Islamabad. Officials emphasized that such diversions are routine safety measures during low-visibility conditions, but passengers still faced major disruptions.