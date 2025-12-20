Rain, Snow forecast across Punjab, KP amid new Cold Wave

ISLAMABAD – A wave of biting cold and thick fog gripped Punjab, KP and several other parts of Pakistan, throwing road and air traffic into chaos and forcing authorities to close key motorways at multiple points amid dangerously low visibility.

In recent update, Met Office said the country is heading into prolonged spell of cold and dry weather, with dense fog expected to intensify across the plains during late night and early morning hours. While most regions will remain dry, hilly areas are bracing for severe cold, particularly after sunset.

The situation turned critical at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport, where heavy fog slashed runway visibility to just 150 metres. The poor conditions severely hampered flight operations, creating difficulties for both landings and take-offs. Aviation authorities instructed pilots to strictly follow Air Traffic Control directives, allowing only aircraft equipped with the ILS Category III system to operate under the low-visibility conditions.

In Punjab, thick fog blanketed stretches of the region, including Lahore and surrounding areas, the Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said. Authorities urged citizens to avoid unnecessary travel and warned motorists to slow down and use fog lights if driving. As a safety measure, the Lahore–Sialkot Motorway was completely shut, with officials stressing the closure was essential to protect travellers. Motorway and Highway Police also issued alerts, advising commuters to stay off the roads during severe weather.

Meanwhile, rainfall in parts of Islamabad and Rawalpindi brought temporary relief from smog but also intensified the cold. Weather officials said the rain is expected to help reduce both fog and pollution levels, with another spell of rain forecast for Sunday.

PMD said Islamabad and adjoining areas will remain cold and partly cloudy over next 24 hours, with possibility of rain accompanied by strong winds.

Weather Update

Across Punjab, rain with gusty winds and thunderstorms is likely in Attock, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal, Talagang, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Noorpur Thal and Layyah. Murree and Galiyat are expected to receive rain along with snowfall in surrounding mountainous areas. Light rain or drizzle is also forecast for Sargodha, Khushab, Faisalabad, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Multan, Jhang, Dera Ghazi Khan and Toba Tek Singh.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, cold and partly cloudy weather is expected across most districts, while rain with strong winds and snowfall over the mountains is forecast for Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Malakand, Buner, Kohistan, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Kohat, Kurram, Bannu, Karak, Dera Ismail Khan, Tank and Waziristan.

Sindh is also feeling the chill, with cold and dry conditions expected in most districts and partly cloudy skies in the upper areas. Dense fog is likely to form during night and early morning hours in Sukkur, Rohri, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mohenjodaro and nearby regions.

In Balochistan, cold and partly cloudy weather is forecast, with the possibility of rain, strong winds, thunderstorms and snowfall over mountainous areas including Chagai, Noshki, Washuk, Panjgur, Kech, Gwadar, Kalat, Mastung, Quetta, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Ziarat, Harnai, Chaman, Musakhel and Zhob. Similar weather conditions, including rain and snowfall, are also expected in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, further intensifying the winter spell gripping the country.