Karachi Weather Alert: Cold nights ahead as temperature plummets to 16°C

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Meteorological Department issued update revealing that the Sindh capital experienced dry weather over the past 24 hours, with cool nighttime temperatures providing some relief to residents.

Looking ahead, the Met Office warns that for the next 24 hours, the city will continue to experience dry and brisk cool winds. Residents can expect minimum temperatures to hover between 14°C and 16°C, making nights noticeably chilly.

During the same period, the maximum temperature over the past day soared to 30°C, indicating a significant variation between day and night conditions. Winds are blowing from the north at a gentle pace of 4 km/h, while humidity levels remain moderate at 40%, adding a crisp feel to the atmosphere.

Meteorologists urge citizens to stay prepared for the swings in temperature and enjoy the cool breezes sweeping through the port city.

Most parts of the country will remain under continental air, bringing cold and dry weather. Hilly areas are expected to face very chilly temperatures, especially during mornings and nights.

Patchy smog or fog may develop over the plains of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with conditions likely to intensify in the coming days. Northern regions are expected to see further drops in day and night temperatures.

Citizens are advised to stay cautious of foggy conditions and prepare for cold weather, particularly in northern and hilly areas.