Islamabad, Pindi Weather Update: Twin cities gripped by Freezing Temperature

ISLAMABAD – Twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi are currently under influence of freezing weather conditions, with temperatures dropping to 0°C and below, intensifying the winter chill across the region.

This week, the weather will remain harsh with Partly cloudy skies with freezing temperatures ranging from -1°C to 1°C. Dense fog will dominate the day as temperatures remain below freezing in wee hours.

The combination of freezing temperatures and heavy fog is likely to disrupt daily routines, particularly during morning and late-night hours. People are urged to limit unnecessary travel, drive cautiously due to low visibility, and take extra measures to protect themselves from the severe cold.

Islamabad Weather

Met Experts said weather conditions may improve slightly in coming days, though frost and fog are expected to linger in some areas. Cold and dry weather is likely to persist across much of the country as continental air continues to dominate, along with a weak westerly system affecting northern and western regions.

Extremely cold conditions are forecast for hilly areas, while light rain or snowfall may occur in parts of Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, and nearby areas. Dense fog is also expected in Punjab, upper Sindh, and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Government and private hospitals have reported an increase in cold-related illnesses, particularly among children and the elderly. Health experts advise people to stay warm, drink hot fluids, and ensure proper covering of the head and ears to prevent illness.

The drop in temperature also affected commercial activity and inter-city travel as motorways remained closed while flight and train disruption continues to affect passengers.

Meanwhile, northern regions recorded some of the lowest temperatures in the country, with Skardu at -14°C, Leh at -13°C, and Astore at -11°C, highlighting the severity of the winter spell nationwide.