Lahore Weather Update: City battles Biting Cold with minimum Temperature of 3°C amid fog

LAHORE – Lahore and parts of Punjab are gripped by severe cold and thick fog, causing visibility to drop drastically and intensifying chill, with temperatures going down to 3°C over weekend.

The dense fog made commuting hazardous and has significantly affected daily life, according to the Meteorological Department. Cool winds are blowing at 3 km/h, with humidity levels soaring to 96 percent, further adding to biting cold conditions. Meanwhile, no rainfall is expected in the city over the next few days.

Lahore Weather Update

Across Pakistan, most areas are experiencing cold and dry weather, while hilly regions continue to face extreme cold conditions. The plains of Punjab, upper Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are expected to remain engulfed in moderate to dense fog, disrupting road transport and daily activities.

In Islamabad, the weather is forecasted to stay cold and dry, though fog is likely during the night and early morning hours, creating potential hazards for motorists.

Much of Punjab remains cold and dry, but hill stations like Murree and the Galyat region are facing extremely low temperatures, making conditions harsh for residents and travelers.

Meteorological Department issued warnings for moderate to dense fog in Sialkot, Narowal, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Okara, Kasur, Sahiwal, Khanewal, Faisalabad, Jhang, Layyah, Bhakkar, Noorpur Thal, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Shorkot, Multan, Kot Addu, Bahawalnagar, Khanpur, Bahawalpur, and Rahim Yar Khan.

Karachi Weather Update

Meteorological Department also warned that Karachi, currently experiencing cool weather, will continue to face low temperatures in the coming days. Over the next 24 hours, the city is expected to remain dry, with cold nights, minimum temperatures ranging from 8°C to 10°C, and daytime highs between 24°C and 26°C.

Last night, the lowest temperature in Karachi was recorded at Jinnah Terminal (7.9°C). Other areas included Gulistan-e-Johar at 10.5°C and Shahrah-e-Faisal at 11.5°C, highlighting the sharp drop in temperatures even in the coastal metropolis.

Authorities urged citizens to exercise caution during early morning and nighttime travel, as dense fog reduces visibility and increases the risk of accidents. Residents are also advised to dress warmly and limit outdoor exposure, particularly in areas where severe cold persists.