Punjab likely to extend winter vacations amid harsh cold wave

LAHORE – With temperatures continuing to drop, the Punjab government is considering a one-week extension of winter holidays for schools and colleges.

The final decision on the matter will be made later today, as Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat is set to lead a meeting at 3 pm (Saturday) to discuss the situation.

Reports indicated that the extension is under consideration in light of the ongoing cold wave, with weather forecasts being reviewed before a final call is made.

Parents have voiced strong support for the extension, expressing concerns about the health and safety of children amid the freezing temperatures.

Minister Hayat reassured the public that the health and well-being of students remain the government’s top priority.

This follows public reactions to his earlier statement, where he had indicated that schools and colleges would reopen as scheduled on January 12, despite the increasingly harsh weather.

A day earlier, r Rana Sikandar Hayat has clarified that there will be no extension in the winter holidays for educational institutions in the province.

The minister addressed rumors circulating on social media about an extension in holidays, stating that these claims were entirely false.

He emphasized that all schools and colleges will reopen as per the previously announced schedule, with classes resuming on January 12.

Minister Hayat further explained that a viral notification circulating online, claiming an extension of the holidays, is a fake document. The Education Department has not issued any such notice, and the holidays will not be extended beyond the planned dates.

The clarification was made public by the minister through his official social media channels, urging the public not to believe in misleading information.