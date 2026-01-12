Update on launch of currency notes with new designs in Pakistan

KARACHI – Pakistan is likely to introduce new currency notes with updated designs by the end of this year as the final approval of the designs is still pending from the federal government.

According to the Security Printing Corporation, the new notes will feature modern and advanced security features, although the final designs have not yet been received.

Once the designs are approved, printing is expected to take at least two months, with the necessary modern machinery already in place.

Senior Printing Manager at the Security Printing Corporation, Aamir Shams, confirmed that consultations have already taken place between the State Bank of Pakistan and the Corporation regarding the printing process.

There is ongoing discussion within the State Bank of Pakistan about whether the new notes will be released in stages or if all denominations will be launched together.

A formal timeline for the printing of the new currency notes is expected to be issued by the State Bank later this year.

Reports indicate that the official order for printing will only be issued after the federal cabinet’s approval, and with the designs shortlisted, it is likely that the new currency notes will be introduced towards the end of 2026.