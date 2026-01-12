Kp To Auction Unique Number Plates For Vehicles This Month

PESHAWAR – For the first time in the history of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the provincial Excise Department is set to introduce exclusive vehicle number plates, adding a new dimension to the province’s vehicle registration system.

These unique number plates, set to be auctioned on January 27 in Peshawar, will feature the names of famous tribes and key personalities from the region.

Among the special plates being auctioned are “Wazir One,” “Mehsud One,” “Khattak One,” and “Mohmand One,” along with plates bearing notable family names such as Khan, Gandapur, Durrani, Kundi, Swati, Arbab, Khalil, Afridi, and Yousafzai.

Additionally, plates representing major areas like Malakand, Abbottabad, Kohat, and Bannu will also be up for bid, making these items highly collectible.

The Excise Department has set an entry fee of Rs1 million for those interested in participating in the auction. Bidders must also deposit a security amount of Rs100,000 to qualify for the event. The department has emphasized that failure to pay the winning bid amount within the allotted time will result in the forfeiture of the security deposit.

This initiative marks a significant step towards personalizing vehicle registration in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.