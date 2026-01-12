Arab Women Sports Tournament Returns to Sharjah with Record Participation

SHARJAH – The eighth edition of the Arab Women Sports Tournament (AWST) will take place from February 2 to 12 in Sharjah, bringing together 63 teams from 16 Arab nations to compete across nine sports, organisers announced on Sunday.

Held under the patronage of Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of the Ruler of Sharjah, the tournament will be staged across 10 venues in three cities, reinforcing Sharjah’s position as a regional hub for women’s sport.

This year’s edition marks a significant expansion with the introduction of taekwondo under the international G1 classification and the addition of rowing. Volleyball competitions have also received official approval from the International Volleyball Federation, aligning the tournament more closely with global standards.

Participating countries include the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Bahrain, Tunisia, Qatar, Kuwait, Lebanon, Iraq, Oman, Palestine, Libya, Somalia and Syria.

Speaking at the launch press conference, Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the AWST Higher Organising Committee, said the tournament has evolved into a practical model for using sport as a tool for community development and women’s empowerment across the Arab world.

Hanan Al Mahmoud, Vice Chairperson of the Higher Organising Committee, described the latest edition as a new phase in the tournament’s growth, citing the expansion of sports and the strengthening of international recognition.

Since its launch in 2012, AWST has remained the only multi sport event of its kind dedicated exclusively to Arab women, providing a competitive platform that continues to elevate female athletes at regional and international levels.