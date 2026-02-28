Pakistan knocked out of T20 World Cup despite win against Sri Lanka

Powered by an extraordinary century from Sahibzada Farhan and a blistering half-century from Fakhar Zaman, Pakistan piled up a mammoth 212/8 in their 20 overs. The new opening pair dismantled the Sri Lankan bowling attack, forging a monumental 176-run partnership that left the opposition reeling. Farhan’s unbeaten 100 off just 60 deliveries, adorned with nine boundaries and five towering sixes, showcased his sublime form, while Zaman’s 84 off 42 balls further underscored Pakistan’s dominance.

Sri Lanka’s bowlers, however, staged a spirited fightback. Dushmantha Chameera broke the dangerous opening stand by dismissing Zaman, and Dilshan Madushanka struck soon after to remove Khawaja Nafay cheaply. Captain Dasun Shanaka also played a pivotal role, claiming key wickets in the middle and death overs to stem the flow of runs. Despite these efforts, Pakistan still appeared to have a commanding total.

The pressure shifted to Sri Lanka’s batting lineup, which needed to chase down the target and keep Pakistan’s semi-final hopes alive. Pavan Rathnayake delivered a composed and unbeaten half-century, guiding his team past the required threshold in 15.5 overs. This result ensured Pakistan’s elimination from the competition, regardless of the outcome of their remaining fixtures.

Even a victory in the ongoing match would not have salvaged Pakistan’s campaign. Their net run rate remained inferior to New Zealand’s impressive 1.390, leaving them stranded in third place in the standings. It marked another bitter disappointment for the 2009 champions, who had already endured a group-stage exit in the previous edition of the tournament in 2024.

Pakistan’s journey began with promise, as they secured victories over the Netherlands and the USA. However, a defeat to arch-rivals India dealt a significant blow to their campaign. They recovered with a comprehensive win over Namibia, advancing to the Super Eights as runners-up in their group behind India. A washout against New Zealand complicated their path, making subsequent matches against England and Sri Lanka must-win encounters.

Although they defeated England in a hard-fought contest, their fate ultimately depended on results elsewhere. New Zealand’s performances in the Super Eights ensured Pakistan’s elimination, bringing an abrupt end to their campaign and raising questions about their consistency on the world stage.

The result leaves Sri Lanka and other contenders moving forward in the tournament, while Pakistan will return home reflecting on another missed opportunity in a competition where expectations once again exceeded outcomes.