Pakistan knocked out of T20 World Cup despite win against Sri Lanka

COLOMBO – Pakistan have crashed out of mega tournament after failing to restrict Sri Lanka to the required target in their high-pressure Super Eights clash in the T20 World Cup.
The much anticipated game, played at the iconic Pallekele venue, began with Sri Lanka winning the toss and opting to field first, a decision that initially appeared disastrous as Pakistan unleashed a batting masterclass.
The decision of Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka to bowl first backfired disastrously as Pakistan’s batters turned the ground into their personal playground.
The opening duo of Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman produced a jaw-dropping 176-run partnership, smashing Sri Lanka’s bowling attack to pieces. Zaman’s sensational 84 off just 42 balls—decorated with nine boundaries and four towering sixes—sent the opposition reeling. The onslaught finally ended when the fiery Dushmantha Chameera struck, cleaning up Zaman and momentarily giving Sri Lanka hope.
However, Pakistan refused to slow down. Although Khawaja Nafay departed cheaply for just two runs, Farhan remained unstoppable. The stylish opener marched on, eventually reaching a sensational century—100 runs off 60 balls—before falling in the final over to Dilshan Madushanka. His innings, laced with nine fours and five sixes, electrified the stadium and laid the foundation for Pakistan’s commanding total.
Sri Lanka attempted a late comeback in the bowling department. Captain Shanaka delivered a crucial double strike in the penultimate over, dismissing both Mohammad Nawaz and Salman Ali Agha for ducks, halting Pakistan’s momentum. But the damage had already been done.
The drama continued in the final over when Madushanka struck again, sending the dangerous Shaheen Shah Afridi back to the pavilion lbw and extinguishing Pakistan’s hopes of an even bigger finish. Madushanka emerged as Sri Lanka’s standout bowler with impressive figures of 3/33, while Shanaka and Chameera chipped in with crucial wickets.
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Squad
Pakistan gone in with a strong and balanced side, featuring Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman at the top, while Salman Agha leads as captain. The middle order includes Khawaja Nafay and wicketkeeper Usman Khan, supported by all-rounders Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz. Their pace and spin arsenal is formidable with Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, and young talent Abrar Ahmed completing the attack alongside Usman Tariq.
Sri Lanka assembled a competitive XI of their own, headlined by Pathum Nissanka and wicketkeeper Kamil Mishara at the top. The middle order boasts Charith Asalanka, Pavan Rathnayake, and the experienced Kamindu Mendis, while captain Dasun Shanaka provides leadership. Janith Liyanage and Dunith Wellalage add depth, and the bowling unit is spearheaded by Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, and Dilshan Madushanka.
The rivalry between the Pakistan national cricket team and the Sri Lanka national cricket team has always delivered fireworks. Out of 24 T20I meetings, Pakistan have edged ahead with 14 victories, while Sri Lanka have taken 10.