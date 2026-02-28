Latest

Pakistan knocked out of T20 World Cup despite win against Sri Lanka

By News Desk
6:05 pm | Feb 28, 2026
COLOMBO – Pakistan have crashed out of mega tournament after failing to restrict Sri Lanka to the required target in their high-pressure Super Eights clash in the T20 World Cup.

The much anticipated game, played at the iconic Pallekele venue, began with Sri Lanka winning the toss and opting to field first, a decision that initially appeared disastrous as Pakistan unleashed a batting masterclass.

Powered by an extraordinary century from Sahibzada Farhan and a blistering half-century from Fakhar Zaman, Pakistan piled up a mammoth 212/8 in their 20 overs. The new opening pair dismantled the Sri Lankan bowling attack, forging a monumental 176-run partnership that left the opposition reeling. Farhan’s unbeaten 100 off just 60 deliveries, adorned with nine boundaries and five towering sixes, showcased his sublime form, while Zaman’s 84 off 42 balls further underscored Pakistan’s dominance.

Sri Lanka’s bowlers, however, staged a spirited fightback. Dushmantha Chameera broke the dangerous opening stand by dismissing Zaman, and Dilshan Madushanka struck soon after to remove Khawaja Nafay cheaply. Captain Dasun Shanaka also played a pivotal role, claiming key wickets in the middle and death overs to stem the flow of runs. Despite these efforts, Pakistan still appeared to have a commanding total.

The pressure shifted to Sri Lanka’s batting lineup, which needed to chase down the target and keep Pakistan’s semi-final hopes alive. Pavan Rathnayake delivered a composed and unbeaten half-century, guiding his team past the required threshold in 15.5 overs. This result ensured Pakistan’s elimination from the competition, regardless of the outcome of their remaining fixtures.

Even a victory in the ongoing match would not have salvaged Pakistan’s campaign. Their net run rate remained inferior to New Zealand’s impressive 1.390, leaving them stranded in third place in the standings. It marked another bitter disappointment for the 2009 champions, who had already endured a group-stage exit in the previous edition of the tournament in 2024.

Pakistan’s journey began with promise, as they secured victories over the Netherlands and the USA. However, a defeat to arch-rivals India dealt a significant blow to their campaign. They recovered with a comprehensive win over Namibia, advancing to the Super Eights as runners-up in their group behind India. A washout against New Zealand complicated their path, making subsequent matches against England and Sri Lanka must-win encounters.

Although they defeated England in a hard-fought contest, their fate ultimately depended on results elsewhere. New Zealand’s performances in the Super Eights ensured Pakistan’s elimination, bringing an abrupt end to their campaign and raising questions about their consistency on the world stage.

The result leaves Sri Lanka and other contenders moving forward in the tournament, while Pakistan will return home reflecting on another missed opportunity in a competition where expectations once again exceeded outcomes.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Squad

Pakistan gone in with a strong and balanced side, featuring Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman at the top, while Salman Agha leads as captain. The middle order includes Khawaja Nafay and wicketkeeper Usman Khan, supported by all-rounders Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz. Their pace and spin arsenal is formidable with Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, and young talent Abrar Ahmed completing the attack alongside Usman Tariq.

Sri Lanka assembled a competitive XI of their own, headlined by Pathum Nissanka and wicketkeeper Kamil Mishara at the top. The middle order boasts Charith Asalanka, Pavan Rathnayake, and the experienced Kamindu Mendis, while captain Dasun Shanaka provides leadership. Janith Liyanage and Dunith Wellalage add depth, and the bowling unit is spearheaded by Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, and Dilshan Madushanka.

The rivalry between the Pakistan national cricket team and the Sri Lanka national cricket team has always delivered fireworks. Out of 24 T20I meetings, Pakistan have edged ahead with 14 victories, while Sri Lanka have taken 10.

