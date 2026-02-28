PIA’s flight operation to UAE, Qatar, other Middle East regions suspended amid Iran War

ISLAMABAD – US and Israel’s brutal attack on Iran sent shockwaves through global aviation, forcing major international airlines including PIA to suspend operations across large parts of the Middle East.

Flights have been canceled mid-schedule, aircraft rerouted, and in some cases even turned back just moments before landing, leaving thousands of passengers stranded and uncertainty spreading across airports worldwide. Airlines have issued public apologies, stressing that the sweeping measures are strictly precautionary and taken in the interest of passenger and crew safety.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) announced immediate suspension of its flight operations to key Gulf destinations. According to official statement, all scheduled flights to the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Doha, and Kuwait have been canceled. The suspension will remain in effect initially until Sunday evening or until regional airspace reopens. However, flights to Saudi Arabia will continue, albeit on significantly altered and longer routes to avoid sensitive airspace, resulting in extended travel times.

Qatar Airways confirmed that all flights to and from Doha have been temporarily suspended following the closure of Qatari airspace. The airline stated that it is in constant coordination with government authorities and aviation regulators to assist affected travelers and will resume operations once the airspace reopens, though delays may continue even after services restart.

Additional staff have been deployed at Hamad International Airport and other major airports to manage the disruption and support stranded passengers, with the airline emphasizing that safety remains its absolute priority.

UAE-based Emirates has also temporarily suspended all flights to and from Dubai, urging passengers to check the latest updates before heading to the airport. The airline said it is closely monitoring developments and coordinating with authorities, while offering affected travelers rebooking options, refunds, or alternative travel arrangements.

The disruption extended beyond regional carriers. Virgin Atlantic has canceled its London Heathrow–Dubai flight VS400 and warned that services to the Maldives, India, and Saudi Arabia may experience longer travel times due to rerouting. British Airways has suspended flights to Tel Aviv and Bahrain until Wednesday and canceled its service to Amman; in a dramatic turn, flight BA123 from London Heathrow to Doha was forced to turn back shortly before reaching its destination. At the same time, Wizz Air has immediately halted flights to Israel, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Amman, with Saudi Arabia services canceled until Tuesday.

The wave of cancellations continues as Lufthansa, Air India, and Turkish Airlines have also announced multiple flight suspensions to destinations across the region. With key Middle Eastern airspace either restricted or closed, the global aviation map has been dramatically reshaped overnight. Airports are deploying emergency staffing, airlines are scrambling to revise schedules, and thousands of travelers remain caught in uncertainty as the world waits for airspace to reopen and normal operations to resume.