Pakistan’s T20 World Cup semi-final hopes rely on England-New Zealand match

COLOMBO – Pakistan’s chances of advancing to the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2026 will be determined today (February 27).

In a crucial Group 2 match, England will take on New Zealand at Colombo’s R. Premadasa Stadium at 5:30 PM.

If England wins, Pakistan’s hopes will stay alive. However, if New Zealand triumphs, Pakistan’s chances of direct semi-final qualification will end, and their final group match against Sri Lanka will become a mere formality.

England has already secured its place in the semi-finals with 4 points, while New Zealand is in second place with 3 points, still a strong contender for the semi-finals.

Even if New Zealand loses to England and Pakistan wins against Sri Lanka, Pakistan’s qualification isn’t guaranteed.

Pakistan will need a victory with a specific margin to improve its net run rate and surpass New Zealand.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani team took a break yesterday and is set to hold an intense practice session today ahead of their crucial match against Sri Lanka.