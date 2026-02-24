Can Pakistan still qualify for T20 World Cup Semi-Finals after England Defeat?

ISLAMABAD – Cricket fans got high drama game at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, as England displayed heart-stopping finish to stun Pakistan by two wickets in a blockbuster Super Eights showdown at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup on Tuesday.

English skipper Harry Brook delivered breathtaking unbeaten century under immense pressure, anchoring tense chase that went down to wire. With wickets tumbling around him and the stakes sky-high, Brook stood tall, guiding England over the line in a match that had fans on the edge of their seats until the final moments.

The pulsating victory marked England’s second successive triumph in Super Eights, catapulting them to top of Group 2 with four points. More significantly, it crowned them as the first team to storm into the semi-finals of the 20-team global spectacle, sending powerful warning to the rest of the competition.

For Pakistan, however, the defeat has left their semi-final hopes hanging by a thread. Their fate now hinges on a complex equation involving the New Zealand national cricket team and a must-win clash against the Sri Lanka national cricket team.

Here’s how Pakistan can still qualify

If New Zealand crash to defeats in both of their remaining matches, Pakistan need only overcome Sri Lanka to punch their ticket to the last four.

If New Zealand lose just one of their final two games, Pakistan must beat Sri Lanka and then sweat over net run rate calculations to determine their fate.

If New Zealand win both fixtures, Pakistan’s World Cup journey will come to a heartbreaking end.

With England already celebrating a semi-final berth and Pakistan battling mathematical possibilities, Group 2 has erupted into a cauldron of tension , and the drama of the T20 World Cup is only just heating up.