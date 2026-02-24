T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan bat first as England brace for Super Eights Showdown

KANDY – Men in Green won the toss and opted to bat first, setting stage for electrifying contest against England at iconic Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in the scenic city of Kandy. The atmosphere was charged with anticipation as both teams prepared to battle for crucial points in the tournament’s knockout phase.

Pakistan’s lineup is a mix of experienced campaigners and explosive talent, with Sahibzada Farhan and Saim Ayub opening innings, supported by stalwarts like Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman. Skipper Salman Ali Agha leads the charge, aiming to inspire his side to a commanding total. Meanwhile, England’s response comes from a formidable unit, including Jos Buttler behind the stumps and Harry Brook leading the side, with Jofra Archer and Adil Rashid providing firepower in the bowling department.

Pakistan Squad against England

If you go for Head to Head between two sides, the rivalry has heavily favored the England cricket team, who have triumphed in 21 of 31 T20 encounters. Pakistan’s Pakistan national cricket team has managed only nine victories, while one match ended without a result. The World Cup history paints an even starker picture. England have dominated all three previous meetings, leaving Pakistan desperate to rewrite the narrative.

Both teams arrived with similar momentum, each suffering just one defeat in their last five T20Is. However, the Super Eights stage has been unpredictable—Pakistan’s opening match was washed out by relentless rain, denying them a chance to set the tone early, while England seized their opportunity with a hard-fought win in their first game.

With the stakes sky-high and the crowd roaring in anticipation, this clash promises drama, intensity, and potentially game-changing moments. Will Pakistan finally break their World Cup jinx against England, or will the Three Lions continue their dominance? Cricket fans around the world are watching as the battle unfolds.

More updates to follow…