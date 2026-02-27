Military leadership resolves to protect nation against any threat on Operation Swift Retort anniversary

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Commander of Defence Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Asim Munir, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, on behalf of Pakistan’s armed forces, pay tribute to the courage, professionalism, and sacrifices of their personnel on the 7th anniversary of Operation Swift Retort.

Launched on 27 February 2019, Operation Swift Retort was a decisive response to India’s unprovoked aggression, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to safeguarding its sovereignty. The operation showcased the operational excellence and readiness of the Armed Forces, effectively deterring further aggression and restoring strategic balance, ISPR said.

The Field Marshal and Service Chiefs reiterated their unwavering commitment to Pakistan’s national security and regional peace, emphasizing the readiness of the Armed Forces to counter any threats.

They reaffirmed that Pakistan’s military remains vigilant, ensuring the protection of the nation while actively contributing to global stability and peace.