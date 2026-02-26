South Africa beat West Indies by nine wickets in T20 World Cup Super 8 clash

AHMEDABAD – In a key Super Eight match of the 2026 T20 World Cup, South Africa comfortably defeated West Indies by nine wickets.

Chasing a target of 177 runs, South Africa achieved it with ease in just 16.1 overs, losing only one wicket. Captain Aiden Markram played an unbeaten innings of 82 runs. Quinton de Kock scored 47 before being dismissed, while Ryan Rickelton remained not out on 45.

Earlier, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, South Africa won the toss against West Indies and chose to bowl first. West Indies posted 176 runs for the loss of eight wickets in their allotted 20 overs.

The West Indies made a strong start in the first two overs, but wickets began to fall at regular intervals afterward. With the score at 83 for seven in 10.2 overs, Jason Holder and Romario Shepherd put together a record 89-run partnership for the eighth wicket in T20 Internationals.

Holder was run out for 49 in the final over, while Shepherd remained unbeaten on 52, registering his maiden T20 International half-century.

For South Africa, Lungi Ngidi took three wickets, while Kagiso Rabada and Corbin Bosch claimed two wickets each.

It is worth noting that in the Super Eight stage, West Indies had defeated Zimbabwe by 107 runs in their opening match, while South Africa had beaten India by 76 runs.