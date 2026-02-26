Operation Ghazab Lil Haq: Dozens Afghan Taliban dead as tensions explode at Border

ISLAMABAD – Explosions and gunfire ripped through the frontier in Mohmand District as full-scale border battle erupted, sending shockwaves across the region. Pakistani forces claim they launched fierce retaliatory strike after alleged aggression, destroying multiple checkpoints said to be operated by the Taliban.

Reports from military sources indicate additional militant casualties, adding to earlier claims of heavy losses among fighters. Officials insist Operation Ghazab Lil Haq is part of a broader crackdown on border threats and warn that any hostile move will be met with overwhelming force. The violent confrontation comes amid rising tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, two nations locked in a bitter war of words over cross-border militancy and security breaches.

Pakistan-Afghan Clashes

نَصْرٌ مِّن اللَّهِ وَفَتْحٌ قَرِيبٌ پاکستان نے افغانستان کے خلاف آپریشن غضب للحق کا آغاز کردیا جوانوں نے حرام زادے افغانیوں کی دوڑیں لگوا دی ہیں

حرامی مورچوں سمیت تندور بھی چھوڑ کر بھاگ گئے ہیں ۔ pic.twitter.com/Dh8L00iSpj — K A M I (@K4mi_i) February 26, 2026

Afghan Taliban representatives issued dramatic counterclaims, saying their Mansoori and Khalid bin Walid units stormed Pakistani positions, destroying installations and capturing outposts. They further alleged that dozens of Pakistani security personnel were killed in the operation. However, these assertions were swiftly dismissed by authorities in Islamabad.

The spokesperson for the Pakistan Army categorically denied any loss of posts or personnel, declaring that the military inflicted “heavy losses” on Taliban forces instead. Officials vowed that any aggression against national territory would be answered with immediate and decisive action.

Meanwhile, government sources revealed that the clashes were not confined to a single location. Violent exchanges reportedly spread across multiple hotspots, including Kurram, Chitral, and Bajaur, where military operations allegedly dismantled militant positions. Claims of widespread casualties and destroyed posts remain unverified, as independent sources have yet to confirm details.

The situation remains volatile, with both sides trading accusations while the possibility of further escalation looms large. Residents in border communities are reportedly on high alert as authorities monitor developments.